3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $319,900

Brick ranch home featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths located in Lowry Hills near Exit 7 in Bristol, VA. This home has 1894 sq feet on the main floor which has an open floor plan. The kitchen has newly painted kitchen cabinets, double wall ovens, stainless refrigerator, garbage disposal, cooktop, and dishwasher. Large bar overlooking into family room. Formal dining room with bay window. Cozy family room with gas fireplace which opens to the living room. Enjoy watching all the wildlife from the bay window overlooking back yard. Wooded area that connects to the Virginian offers lots of privacy in the back yard. The master bedroom has a newly designed bath with double sinks, soaking tub and a large walk in shower, and separate toilet closet. New paint and flooring throughout the home. Downstairs is a nice den with woodburning fireplace, laundry room, full bath with shower, kitchenette, office and two car garage. Fenced in back yard.