3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $299,000

Avoid move-in hassle! This beautiful three bedroom, two full baths/two 1/2 bath home comes FULLY FURNISHED! Just bring your personal belongings and settle right in! Enjoy cooking in the updated kitchen on a brand new stove, relax on the private back deck surrounded by green trees or read a book in the living room full of natural light. Upstairs you will find an oversized master bedroom with cathedral ceilings to escape to at the end of a long day, complete with en-suite bathroom & walk-in closet. Two more large bedrooms, full bath and convenient laundry room also located upstairs -- and don't forget the loft area perfect for a playroom, office, den, etc. The huge fully finished basement can be used as a home office, game room, home theater or den with a French door to the exterior. The yard is fenced in, perfect for pets or a play area. Centrally located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes to downtown Bristol, exit 7 & The Pinnacle for shopping. Hurry FAST - it won't last long!

