 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $299,000

Immaculate home conveniently located off of exit 7 Bristol. This home features open floorplan, custom kitchen with upscale cabinetry and granite counter tops, large deck off from dining area great for entertaining all your summer barbeque guests. 3 bedroom suites with private baths and walk in closets. Master suite offers a large custom shower. Lower level offers a large den/game room/office with walk out entrance to the patio, a second kitchen, 1/2 bath and a double car garage. Must see... Don't let this one get away.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

“If I wanted to make myself feel good, I could probably list a lot of reasons that didn’t help our cause in my time at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “But ultimately, the way I choose to look at it is we didn’t get our players to perform well enough. We didn’t recruit well enough. We didn’t win enough games.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts