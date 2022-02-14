 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $284,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $284,000

Check out this Move in Ready Home in walking distance to Van Pelt, It has 3 bedroom's , 3 Full Baths, 2 Fireplaces and large den on lower level and covered back deck and is located in a cul-de-sac.Buyer and buyers agents to verify all information given, some information taken from 3rd party sources.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts