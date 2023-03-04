Beauty! Privacy! Land! Check out this awesome 3 bed, 2. 5 bath home on more than 6 acres of land. Nestled in the woods, this home has everything you could want -- from the open floor plan and huge kitchen, to the large primary bedroom and gorgeous bathroom, you are going to fall in love the minute you see it. The pictures don't do it justice, so call today to get a private showing before it's gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $279,985
