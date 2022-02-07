3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $279,900

Are you looking for a Home or Business in the Heart of Bristol? Great Location close to New Casino, Pinnacle and Downtown. This all Brick home with detached garage. This has previously been a business. But it also could be a home. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Large spacious bedroom upstairs. 2 bedrooms downstairs. A very nice eat in Kitchen. Dining room and living room with gas fireplace. The Kitchen has New gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. This has a full size unfinished Basement for great storage. This home has Natural gas. Very large paved parking lot. Call today for a showing. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed Buyer/Buyers agent must verify information taken by tax records.)