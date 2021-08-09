Take a look at this beautifully remodeled 1920's colonial home. The entire home has been tastefully repainted to accentuate the style and charm of a home from this era. The home features original hand-carved woodwork and original doors/door hardware throughout. The foyer is breathtaking and highlights the quality of craftsmanship that continues through the home. The master bedroom located on the main floor offers a lovely full bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen has all new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, flooring and the original farmhouse sink. The ceilings on the upstairs level have all been redone. New central heat and air with separate units zoned for each level. Many of the original windows in the home remain and are in impeccable condition with new storm windows for added insulation. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and a full bath with a claw foot tub. You will also discover in the former maids quarters a massive laundry room. All new light fixtures throughout the the home offer excellent lighting. The plumbing from the road has been replaced along with much of the internal plumbing components. The majority of the electrical has been updated and has 2 modern electrical panels. Water heater was replaced 2 years ago and the shingled roof was replaced in 2020. The front porch has been replaced with new decking and joists. Walking distance to downtown restaurants, galleries and entertainment. Do not miss out on an opportunity to own this incredible piece of Bristol history.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $275,000
