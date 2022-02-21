 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $269,760

Well-kept home in a private Cul De Sac awaits new owners. Here's your chance to own a great home in a nice, wooded setting. Lovely 3-bedroom 3.5 bath home is conveniently located to downtown Bristol with easy Interstate access. Features 2 car attached garage with storerooms, Oversized laundry room with additional cabinets, nice large kitchen with all appliances being just 2 years old. Downstairs features a great oversized den/Rec room, large bedroom, full bathroom and loads of additional storage. Don't let this one get away. Buyer to verify all info. Request 24-hour notice to show please.More photos to follow.Sale contingent on owners finding suitable housing.

