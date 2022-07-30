3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $259,000

Imagine having 37+ wooded acres in Bristol Virginia while being within minutes from shopping, airport, I-81 and regional hospital. This home is a 2020 modular, open concept living,3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, master has a walk-in shower, walk-in closet and a soaking tub, Washer/Dryer included. New dishwasher and oven that has never been used.Handicap accessible ramp in the front.Home has Fiber Optic for fast internet! A big plus is only paying county taxes! Enjoy the mountain views and stunning sunrises from the front deck and through the home's tall windows. The property has many walking trails throughout and a creek which runs along the side. Flowering trees shade the expansive lawn creating a park-like setting for this 37+ acre property. The mostly wooded acreage is ideal for hunting, hiking, camping, homesteading. This is a bird watcher's and nature lover's paradise!