3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $250,000

What a great opportunity to own this Dutch Colonial home that is full of history and character. Being built in 1940, the home exhibits the character and style that everyone dreams of. Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious rooms, large staircase and original, unpainted wood trim are just a few. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Both bathrooms have been recently renovated. There is also an unfinished basement that has endless possibilities. Workshop, gym, storage or even finish some of it for extra living space. The home has beautiful views of the Holston Mountains, yet you are just minutes from downtown Bristol. You can't beat it! The backyard is completely fenced and has great shade from mature trees. It also sits on nearly 2 acres so there is plenty of room! You do not want to miss out on this one. There is so much more to this home that you will just have to come check it out for yourself. Call for your appointment today!