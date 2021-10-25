Take a look at this move-in-ready one-level living home in the heart of Bristol VA. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with freshly refinished hardwood floors, and a brand new roof. This lovely home includes the adjoining lot complete with a guest cottage/studio that could serve a multitude of purposes such as home office, art studio, workshop, and more. The home has recent updates with fresh paint, updated bathrooms, and more. The primary suite offers a large private bath with an attached laundry/mudroom. There is covered parking with a nice carport and tons of potential on the large .68 acre double lot. This home is within walking distance of the new Hardrock Casino project and just seconds to downtown, shopping, and dining. There are numerous options for future expansion or building the included 2nd parcel. Check this one out today before it is gone. Total Sq Ft includes both main house and studio. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,985
