3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,900

This Functional 2-Story Plan is sure to catch your eye as you step into the bright Entrance Foyer. You'll drop your coat off in the walk-in closet and a wide-open floor plan pulls you into the spacious Living Room. An Arched opening frames the elegant Dining Area with mountain views to enjoy each day. The Dining Area expands into the multi-tasking designed kitchen complete with a Stone & Granite Island and its own Laundry Service. The Island houses the sink, dishwasher, and more counter space for breakfast or invites to more dinner guests. Step onto the expansive deck from the Kitchen to see breathtaking mountainscapes. Allow your big, little pets and/or kids to run free in the fenced & private backyard. Upstairs the King-Sized Bedroom features a Tray Ceiling, its own Bath, plus a large light-filled walk-in closet. Two other Bedrooms & a Full Bath round out the 2nd Floor for sleeping. Lower Level is finished with high style for recreation of your choice. Living here makes life easy!The Garage Door Entrance is off the Kitchen which makes unpacking your groceries a breeze with the Food Pantry & Refrigerator only steps away. Flooring is mostly hardwoods throughout both levels with tile in the bathrooms, and laminate wood in the lower level recreation room. There are two gates on each side of the home for entrances to the fenced backyard. The Electric Fireplace is wall mounted on the Lower Level for ambience - check it out with the remote control on the mantel while you're visiting. Living on the Boulevard means having a life at your fingertips every day...Great Schools, both Private & Public, Shopping, Churches, Medical Resources, and Restaurants that are second to none all here in Bristol, Virginia! Prime Location just off Exit 5 traveling North or Southbound from I-81. Freshly Painted in some rooms. Move-In Ready & Quick Closing is Available.