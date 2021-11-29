Fabulously maintained and updated split-foyer. Conveniently located in coveted Village Green neighborhood. Just minutes from I-81, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Sugar Hollow Park, the site of the new casino, and downtown Bristol. There are exquisite details such as a beautiful beveled glass entryway that compliment the wood-scrolled steps leading to the living room. Crown molding lends elegance to the upper main living spaces. The addition of bead board, stylish cabinetry, a beautiful glass tile backsplash above solid surface countertops and newer flooring in the dream kitchen are complimented by a central island open to the dining area. The spa-like main bathroom was recently updated (~4-5 years ago) with luxurious tile, tubs, sinks, and stylish faucets and fixtures, as was the master bath. A recent sunroom addition provides a cozy winter retreat, while in summer the screened porch will entice a body outdoors to enjoy watching songbirds and the engineered stream and backyard water garden that's complete with magnificent koi and a water wheel. The basement - which is finished with a family room, fireplace, half bath, and space for shower and 2 more bedrooms - could serve as a nice mother-in-law suite, with easy access off the huge carport. The metal roof is just ~5 years old and there's storage under the deck and in the shed. This move-in ready home has so much to offer and it even comes with a home warranty. Don't miss this chance to own a truly great home in a great location!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly 13 months after city voters approved allowing a casino to operate in Bristol, Virginia, its first tangible steps are occurring.
- Updated
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Local dog lovers have an additional reason to spend a part of their Thanksgiving Day watching canines compete in the popu…
Food City recently promoted three long-time associates to vice president positions.
Four more Southwest Virginia residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme that netted nearly a half million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
Holston is the defending Region 1D champ and the Cavaliers also won regional titles in 2008 and 2009. The Cavaliers were Region C runner-up in 1983 and 1984.
PREP FOOTBALL: Lane train; Blevins keys stingy Holston defense as Cavaliers seek second straight Class 1 state semifinal berth Class 1 state semifinals for second straight year
It is fitting his initials are LB, because Holston High School’s Lane Blevins seems to have been born to play the position of linebacker. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top tacklers this season.
- Updated
Germany's Rostock Zoo has announced the recent birth of polar bear twins and showed how proud mother "Sizzel" tending to her offspring.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn is a quarterback prodigy but the script for this freshman is unique.
Graham quarterback Zack Blevins earned legend status the hard way Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.
“We rely on it,” said senior quarterback/safety Brycen Sheets. “Our offense does put up some points, but we like to play defense.”