3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,900

Fabulously maintained and updated split-foyer. Conveniently located in coveted Village Green neighborhood. Just minutes from I-81, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Sugar Hollow Park, the site of the new casino, and downtown Bristol. There are exquisite details such as a beautiful beveled glass entryway that compliment the wood-scrolled steps leading to the living room. Crown molding lends elegance to the upper main living spaces. The addition of bead board, stylish cabinetry, a beautiful glass tile backsplash above solid surface countertops and newer flooring in the dream kitchen are complimented by a central island open to the dining area. The spa-like main bathroom was recently updated (~4-5 years ago) with luxurious tile, tubs, sinks, and stylish faucets and fixtures, as was the master bath. A recent sunroom addition provides a cozy winter retreat, while in summer the screened porch will entice a body outdoors to enjoy watching songbirds and the engineered stream and backyard water garden that's complete with magnificent koi and a water wheel. The basement - which is finished with a family room, fireplace, half bath, and space for shower and 2 more bedrooms - could serve as a nice mother-in-law suite, with easy access off the huge carport. The metal roof is just ~5 years old and there's storage under the deck and in the shed. This move-in ready home has so much to offer and it even comes with a home warranty. Don't miss this chance to own a truly great home in a great location!