3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,900

Fabulously maintained and updated split-foyer. Conveniently located in coveted Village Green neighborhood. Just minutes from I-81, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Sugar Hollow Park, the site of the new casino, and downtown Bristol. There are exquisite details such as a beautiful beveled glass entryway that compliment the wood-scrolled steps leading to the living room. Crown molding lends elegance to the upper main living spaces. The addition of bead board, stylish cabinetry, a beautiful glass tile backsplash above solid surface countertops and newer flooring in the dream kitchen are complimented by a central island open to the dining area. The spa-like main bathroom was recently updated (~4-5 years ago) with luxurious tile, tubs, sinks, and stylish faucets and fixtures, as was the master bath.