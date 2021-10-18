Huge Price Decrease...Located in a quiet Cul de Sac, this home has plenty to offer. Main level features hardwood and ceramic floors, three bedrooms including the master, two full baths and laundry. The attractively remodeled kitchen with newer appliances and granite counters has loads of cabinet space. The dining area is conveniently located to the kitchen with access to the large deck that wraps around to the back of the house where the above ground pool is located. Downstairs leads to a large den open to a kitchenette with 220 receptacle in place, the third full bath and two bonus rooms with potential for a fourth bedroom and walk out access. Storage is at a maximum with thirteen closets, two out buildings one with electricity perfect for crafts or wood working. Other noteworthy features include double lot, spacious carport and paved parking area. Note: All measurements are approximate. Red and pink room will be painted
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.
BRISTOL, Va. — One would think that an abundance of record stores would populate the Twin City that is branded the birthplace of country music.
- Updated
Check out the predictions for the high school football games being played tonight and Saturday in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man at a Johnson City pub.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — Fifteen firefighters battled a blaze early Sunday at a restaurant equipment business in Bristol, Virginia.
- Updated
The field for the 39th annual Arby's Classic was released on Tuesday. What a field it is, according to tournament director Richard Ensor.
- Updated
LEXINGTON — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
Labor Law: A $3.525 million settlement highlights that employers cannot use staffing agencies to discriminate in hiring
Most employers realize they can’t discriminate against candidates for employment by seeking someone “younger” or seeking “male only.”
- Updated
DAMASCUS, Va. — Juggling a family and a job as a pastry chef is, well, a piece of cake for Joe Bridges, better known on social media as “Joe t…