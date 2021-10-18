 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,000

Huge Price Decrease...Located in a quiet Cul de Sac, this home has plenty to offer. Main level features hardwood and ceramic floors, three bedrooms including the master, two full baths and laundry. The attractively remodeled kitchen with newer appliances and granite counters has loads of cabinet space. The dining area is conveniently located to the kitchen with access to the large deck that wraps around to the back of the house where the above ground pool is located. Downstairs leads to a large den open to a kitchenette with 220 receptacle in place, the third full bath and two bonus rooms with potential for a fourth bedroom and walk out access. Storage is at a maximum with thirteen closets, two out buildings one with electricity perfect for crafts or wood working. Other noteworthy features include double lot, spacious carport and paved parking area. Note: All measurements are approximate. Red and pink room will be painted

