3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $239,900

If you have been looking for a well maintained one level brick home then look no further because this is the home for you!.The house offers three bedrooms and two full size bathrooms as well as two living spaces while located conveniently off I-81 at exit 7 in Bristol, VA. There is a newer roof as well as a new heat pump. When you first enter the home there is a formal den on your left while straight ahead you notice the beautiful brick fireplace and hard wood floors. The kitchen is one big open space attached where the fireplace room is as well .That can either be utilized as a formal dinning room or a tv room. You can open up an entry way from the formal den to the kitchen and living room and give you even more of an open floor plan option. The laundry room is off the kitchen before you go onto the other finished den space. It used to be a garage space but the previous owners finished it and utilized it as another living room. You have the option to turn it back into a garage and storage space or continue to keep it as extra living space for all your family gatherings. There is an extra space in there that is used for storage but you could also bring the laundry out there and make it a laundry/mud room while turning the current laundry room to a pantry .The options are endless to this home. The bones of this home are there, you just have to put your personal touches and some updates to make this home your dream home. In this crazy market don't let this pass you by. Come check it out before it's gone. It has good size bedrooms and a true master bedroom with full size bathroom while still offering two additional bedrooms and a good size additional bathroom in the hallway. The old home address was 95 Spring Valley Rd.Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyers' agent to verify all information provided.