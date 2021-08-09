3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $239,900

Located in a wonderful neighborhood this house has so much going for it. Current owners have done so many improvements. Beautiful landscaping and a fantastic backyard, which includes a beautiful in-ground pool with a pool house. There is a 1/2 bath in pool house, along with the pool pump. Dining room, awesome kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one with a jet tub. Living room addition with gas fireplace, leads out to a brand new deck overlooking the pool. Basement is so great and also has gas fireplace, built ins and leads out to a great covered patio. Fully fenced back yard. Call today for your personal showing.