3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $239,900

LOCATION!LOCATION! LOCATION! This NEWER UP TO DATE HOME is located right off of Exit 5/I-81 corridor across from Lowes and Hobby Lobby. It has 3 BRS/2Baths, a Nice Den with Gas Logs Fireplace, a Large Living Room and a peaceful private back deck and a 2 Car Garage. The Large Master Suite is on the main level and includes a Large walk-in Closet. Hardwood Floors throughout and Trayed ceilings also are included. Buy this one before she gets gone! Buyers/buyers agents please verify all info. taken from third party sources.