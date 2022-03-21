 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $239,900

Nice home, freshly painted, featuring 3 BR & 2 BA., in quiet subdivision, in the county, near the casino, shopping and near downtown. Yard is level and has a nice shed in the backyard. The is good sized 2 car garage. The master bath has been redone with new ceramic tile on the floor, and all the carpeting was removed completely on the first floor as well as the basement' and replaces with laminate hard wood.

