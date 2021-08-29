3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $234,900

The home of your dreams just hit the market and your search has finally ended, because you do not need to look any further after you see this immaculate well kept home. This beautiful home is in the perfect location near Walmart at exit 7 and only a few miles from downtown Bristol. This home offers 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and extra den downstairs. The open floor plan on this split level home is what makes the heart of this home the perfect combination by having the living room ,dinning room and kitchen all in one big open space. The master bedroom has a full master bathroom with stand up shower while the extra full bathroom offers a bathtub. On the main level you will also find off the dinning room and kitchen a covered deck to enjoy this perfect summer evenings while having family cookouts and overseeing your almost half an acre fenced in flat lot. There is a newly built shed that conveys with the sale of the home. If this wasn't enough to captivate your interest and make you realize this is the home for you then let me mention there is another extra living space downstairs that you can turn into a man cave or a playroom for your kids or just an extra bedroom/den. The home also offers a garage with plenty of storage space. Come check this home out before it's GONE!New address is 318 Old Airport but GPS only pulls up 192 Old Airport.Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyers agents to verify all information provided.