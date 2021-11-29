 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $229,900

Welcome to Monarch Place. This home is located in a quiet area of Bristol, Virginia yet convenient to the popular exit 7 shopping area. One level living is possible in the home with master bedroom and bath, living areas, kitchen and laundry all on this level. Second level has two guest bedrooms, loft area and a bath. Full unfinished walk out basement allows for ample storage or expansion. Details of the home include a vaulted ceiling, bright kitchen with white appliances and an open floor plan. A large screened porch and a covered front porch allow plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors. All appliances in the home convey including the washer and dryer. Call today for your private showing.

