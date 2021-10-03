3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $229,000

One Level home in a convenient location to downtown VA/TN , Abingdon and all surrounding areas. This home has a private setting at the end of a cul-de-sac with beautiful landscaping, newer 2017 roof, loads of natural light, updated kitchen, Gas Logs with remotes, 3 bedrooms with a possible 4th or office, new back wall and freshly seeded, terraced back yard,1 full and 1 half bath, beautifully tiled bathroom and hardwood flooring. Enjoy the front covered porch or the lovely, private back deck off from the kitchen for family entertainment! The garage has built-in cabinets and a laundry room/utility.This one is a must see!