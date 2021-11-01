 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $225,000

  Updated
Location, location, location! This one has it! All brick ranch on a corner lot offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room with fireplace, kitchen-dining and a full basement with a large den with another fireplace. Seller says there is hardwood under the carpet. There is a 1 car garage with additional storage. Enjoy the expansive wrap around deck for outdoor living. Being sold as is to settle an estate. Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all information.

