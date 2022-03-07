3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $225,000

Welcome to this one-owner, beautifully maintained home in Bristol, Virginia! Just a short 10 minute drive to downtown Bristol TN/VA, 15 minutes to Abingdon, and just half a mile from Highpoint Elementary School! Exterior of the home is extremely low maintenance, and you will find the ease of one level living on the interior. Stepping in the front door, you will find a spacious open-concept great room, featuring a living area with natural gas log fireplace, dining space, and kitchen with updated stainless appliances, island, natural gas stove, tile backsplash, and ceramic tile flooring. Down the hallway, you will find an updated hall bathroom, with a laundry room with linen closet just off the bathroom. The primary bedroom is a generous size, featuring a sizable walk-in closet, and full ensuite bathroom with a linen closet and updated fixtures. Across the hall are two additional bedrooms, each of a nice size. The hallway also features an additional linen and coat closet. Back in the dining area, a sliding glass door provides easy access to the private back deck featuring a gazebo and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is fully fenced, and features a storage building and mature trees for additional privacy. The two car garage has just been painted, and features shelving for storage, and an easy one-step entry into the home. Additional features include a new driveway in 2020, updated lighting fixtures throughout the home, recent flooring upgrades, fresh paint, updated appliances, and window boxes for this fresh spring flowers. Contact a REALTOR for your showing today! Buyer/Buyer's Agent to verify any and all information.