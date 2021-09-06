 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $225,000

This property comes with 29 acres of private, mountainous land. The double-wide has had a new roof installed in 2020, fresh interior paint, and a remodeled master bathroom with a garden tub and a sky light. This would be a great fixer upper! There is a creek running through the middle of the property that would be great for horses, cattle or any type of farm life. The land has previously been used for cattle. The barn could use a lot of TLC.The refrigerator and stove are included. They work but are old. The dishwasher is a few years old and the built in microwave does not work.Currently, all carpet has been removed to the plywood. Perfect so the new owners can install whatever type of fresh flooring they desire.The farm pasture has been out of use for years but can be cleaned up to a very lovely piece of clear land.Sold '' As Is''.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases
Local News

Region’s low vaccination rates driving current increase in COVID-19 cases

A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated. More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts