3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $225,000

This property comes with 29 acres of private, mountainous land. The double-wide has had a new roof installed in 2020, fresh interior paint, and a remodeled master bathroom with a garden tub and a sky light. This would be a great fixer upper! There is a creek running through the middle of the property that would be great for horses, cattle or any type of farm life. The land has previously been used for cattle. The barn could use a lot of TLC.The refrigerator and stove are included. They work but are old. The dishwasher is a few years old and the built in microwave does not work.Currently, all carpet has been removed to the plywood. Perfect so the new owners can install whatever type of fresh flooring they desire.The farm pasture has been out of use for years but can be cleaned up to a very lovely piece of clear land.Sold '' As Is''.