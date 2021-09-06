This property comes with 29 acres of private, mountainous land. The double-wide has had a new roof installed in 2020, fresh interior paint, and a remodeled master bathroom with a garden tub and a sky light. This would be a great fixer upper! There is a creek running through the middle of the property that would be great for horses, cattle or any type of farm life. The land has previously been used for cattle. The barn could use a lot of TLC.The refrigerator and stove are included. They work but are old. The dishwasher is a few years old and the built in microwave does not work.Currently, all carpet has been removed to the plywood. Perfect so the new owners can install whatever type of fresh flooring they desire.The farm pasture has been out of use for years but can be cleaned up to a very lovely piece of clear land.Sold '' As Is''.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $225,000
“We’re heartbroken,” AHS head football coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Coach Ratcliff was a great coach, and he was an even better friend.”
A rescue crew from Bristol, Virginia, may begin returning home today after assisting Monday and Tuesday with response to devastating flooding in the Hurley area, where one person remained missing Tuesday evening and 20 homes were destroyed, officials said.
The first home game for West Ridge is a big one.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Walters family has donated one of its former dealerships in Bristol to the city school system.
“We think he has a shot at the next level, but even if he never does he can walk away proud,” said Jimmy Mitchell, father of James Mitchell. “We have watched him grow, man. He’s a man now and he’s always done it right.”
Some Bristol area personalities tell why they think it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccination:
The city of Bristol, Virginia presented “Bristol Star” recognition to three property owners for their upkeep and investment in their homes.
A vacant car dealership building will soon become a career and technology center for Bristol Tennessee City Schools thanks to a donation by Bristol businessman Mitch Walters and his company, Friendship Automotive Enterprises.
The number of local children hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise, prompting Ballad Health officials to redouble their calls for the public to get vaccinated and wear masks in public settings.
A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated. More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.