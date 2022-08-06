Price Reduction....Imagine having 37+ wooded acres in Bristol Virginia while being within minutes from shopping, airport, I-81 and regional hospital. This home is a 2020 modular, open concept living,3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths, master has a walk-in shower, walk-in closet and a soaking tub, Washer/Dryer included. New dishwasher and oven that has never been used.Handicap accessible ramp in the front.Home has Fiber Optic for fast internet! A big plus is only paying county taxes! Enjoy the mountain views and stunning sunrises from the front deck and through the home's tall windows. The property has many walking trails throughout and a creek which runs along the side. Flowering trees shade the expansive lawn creating a park-like setting for this 37+ acre property. The mostly wooded acreage is ideal for hunting, hiking, camping, homesteading. This is a bird watcher's and nature lover's paradise!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High …
LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker, GW, Lebanon on move in VHSL realignment plan; Abingdon's Hungate transfers to UVA
Honaker, Lebanon and George Wythe would be among the schools on the move under the latest plan devised by the Virginia High School League’s Realignment Committee.
Flair for the ring: Bristol resident Morton joins his father in undercard to Ric Flair’s final wrestling match
Ric Flair wrestled his final match on Sunday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, while Kerry Morton took part in one of his most memorable.
ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon dental clinic unveiled plans for a major expansion Tuesday in conjunction with $650,000 in donations.
It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team.
GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in favor of authorizing additional financing for the development of 158 single-famil…
ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Falcons came within one strike of claiming their first VHSL baseball championship on June 11.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Regulars to the hair and nail salons at the Bristol, Tennessee Renaissance Center have been enjoying gluten-free waffles and …
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh o…
Concerned groups of ornithologists, wildlife biologists and conservationists work to restore the once ubiquitous bobwhite
A Rich Valley hill now sings in the mornings with a whistle that’s been absent for decades.