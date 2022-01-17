Previous address was 109 Brookdale Circle. You're going to love this new listing! This charming, tri-level home will give you all the space you need. Some of the great features are the level back yard with easy access to enter the home, open kitchen in to the oversized den, two fireplaces, hardwood and tile flooring, with potential for a home office downstairs. This home also features a handicap accessessible bathroom on the main level. Laundry hook ups are availalbe on the main level and in the basement. Bring all of your cars to park in the spacious carport and driveway. Call your favorite REALTOR today to schedule a showing. All information believed to be accurate but not guaranteed.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $220,000
