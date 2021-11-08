3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $219,900

LOTS OF SPACE in this split foyer plan on a large cul-de-sac lot (ALMOST 3/4 ACRE) with a level yard! With this space, it includes, living room, dining area, kitchen, screened porch, three bedrooms and two full baths on the main level. All appliances are newer. Hardwood floors under carpet in living room and hall. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. On the lower level, there is a spacious den/family room, bedroom and full bath as well as laundry and an office! Heat pump is for heating and cooling. Fantastic SCREENED PORCH off the dining room! What a FANTASTIC LEVEL YARD and in a cul-de-sac!!!!