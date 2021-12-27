 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $219,000

This move-in ready townhouse is located in a quiet yet convenient location in Bristol, VA. Close to exit 7 off of I-81, you are minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment options! You can utilize the master bedroom with en-suite on the main level to allow for one level living. Many amenities including new stainless steel appliances (with manufacturers warranty), granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, and much more! This unit offers 2 upstairs bedrooms, bathroom, and bonus space that could be used as an office, guest space, play room, or den. Natural gas is available, if desired. You will also get a garage with heat, a screened in porch, a nice sized yard, all in an area that has NO HOA! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!

