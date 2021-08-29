 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $215,000

Great Location, Great Potential. This 3 bedroom , 2 bath ranch, has hardwood, large living room and dining room combination, fireplace in living room on a large landscaped lot. Offers must be court approved, Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts