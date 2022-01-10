 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $209,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $209,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $209,500

Professionally Landscaped Brick Ranch situated on level lot conveniently located near exit 7 Bristol, This home offers one level living with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths Kitchen open to dining room, that leads out to patio, great for entertaining your guests. The backyard has lots of privacy, large fenced lot for your pets, 2 storage sheds 12 X 28 and 10 X 12 Must see...

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League

  • Updated

The parent club of the G League’s Windy City Bulls recalled Mac McClung on Thursday as the whirlwind rookie season continues for the former Gate City High School star. The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls added him back to their roster on the same day the 6-foot-2 guard turned 23 and he’ll be in uniform tonight when they host the Washington Wizards.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts