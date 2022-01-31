3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $205,000

MULTIPLE OFFER SITUATION - HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 1/30/22 AT 9:00PM. This cutie is updated and MOVE-IN READY! 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home conveniently located just minutes from I81 and right off of Lee Hwy. This home has a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms, new flooring throughout, newer windows, new roof and a fenced in back yard with a large garage perfect for car lovers or wood workers. Downstairs includes a large finished bonus space, and a drive under garage. If you're searching for an updated home in this area, this one checks all of the boxes! Updates include Roof(October 2021), Heat pump serviced (November 2021, new asphalt driveway (December 2021) new deck (December 2021) New gutters (December 2021) All new electrical (September 2021) New plumbing (September 2021) All information subject to errors and omissions and accuracy is not guaranteed. Buyer or buyer's agent to verify all information.