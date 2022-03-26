3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $205,000

This beautiful home on an acre and a half is ready for its new owners. Completely custom 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is minutes from the Pinnacle shopping center and will be a short ride to the new Casino being built in Bristol! Home has open floor plan, amazing kitchen, big bathroom with soaking tub, tile shower, walk in closets, trey ceilings, mudroom, built in cabinets and storage. Outside you will have an amazing fenced in back yard, meticulously landscaped property, two nice porches with Trex decking. Home also comes with all new appliances from 2021 including washer and dryer, gas stove, gas water heater, and gas logs. This is a beautiful piece of country heaven! Book your private showing today!