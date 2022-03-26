This beautiful home on an acre and a half is ready for its new owners. Completely custom 3 bedroom 3 bath home that is minutes from the Pinnacle shopping center and will be a short ride to the new Casino being built in Bristol! Home has open floor plan, amazing kitchen, big bathroom with soaking tub, tile shower, walk in closets, trey ceilings, mudroom, built in cabinets and storage. Outside you will have an amazing fenced in back yard, meticulously landscaped property, two nice porches with Trex decking. Home also comes with all new appliances from 2021 including washer and dryer, gas stove, gas water heater, and gas logs. This is a beautiful piece of country heaven! Book your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
Like many of the nation’s employers during the pandemic, a Tri-Cities employer is set to vacate its Sullivan County office after the COVID-19 …
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
There are many things that Rick Boyd will miss when it comes to coaching wrestling at Rural Retreat High School and chief among them are those times when one of his grapplers achieved the ultimate victory.
Katy Brown came to Barter Theatre as an intern for three months in the summer of 1998.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A little more than six months after a vacant car dealership was donated to the Bristol Tennessee school system for use as a c…
PREP ROUNDUP: Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Abby Lacey (Sullivan East), Addison Toney (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cami Debusk (Northwood) among Tuesday's stars
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
More than half of the region’s residents remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus — ranking the region last in the U.S. and well belo…
PREP ROUNDUP: Logan Sartin (Wise Central), Mason Harper (Tennessee High), Arin Rife (Richlands), Nick Prater (Northwood), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), T.J. Hubbard (Honaker) shine on Thursday
Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Tennis results from Thursday in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee
A 20-year-old Saltville man died Friday following a car wreck in Washington County, Virginia Wednesday.