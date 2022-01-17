3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $204,900

Beautiful 1 level home located just off I-81 at exit 7 in Bristol, Va. and is conveniently located to all the amenities of the area. Owner has made many updates including, new sheetrock, newer hardwood floors, light fixtures, replacement windows and back sliding glass door, storm door on the front and a security system. The heat pump and the roof are approxmimately 5 years old and both garage door openers have been replaced in the previous 2 years. The home is located in a desirable neighborhood on a .41 acre level lot. Home is move in ready. Don't let this one get by you!