3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,900

This is your lucky day! One level living in Bristol is now available! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is neat as a pin and has everything you've been wanting. The meticulous landscaping and curb appeal invite you into the large living room, featuring gleaming hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has been renovated and includes white painted cabinets, vinyl plank flooring, a tiled backsplash, and lots of storage. You'll love the eat-in dining area that opens to the kitchen as well as the living room - it's perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom has a spacious ensuite master bathroom and plenty of closet space. In addition there are 2 more bedrooms and a full hall bath. If that's not enough room, you'll appreciate the large den/activity space/media room that conveniently accesses the covered back deck. Step down to another outdoor patio overlooking the huge, level backyard. Outside there is plenty of parking and even an attached carport and utility room. Under this addition is bonus storage as well. This home is truly move-in ready, as current owners have not only remodeled the kitchen and bathroom, but they have added a new heat pump, new water heater, and fresh paint. There is nothing left to do but move in! This charmer is in a quiet neighborhood but is convenient to I-81, Exit 7, and Abingdon - and it has no city taxes! Let Santa bring you a new home this year!

