3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,900

This home is only 5 years old and is in like new condition! It even smells new! There are 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths! You will love the beautiful Maple hardwood floors throughout with tile in the baths and downstairs den and laundry. The kitchen is a dream with beautiful Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, under counter lighting and a beautiful farm sink! Crown molding throughout! The dining area is currently being used as a sitting area but has plenty of room for your dining furniture. The downstairs den has a gas fireplace and is a great place to hangout! Oversized 2 car garage. There is a rear deck overlooking a fenced backyard. Your backdoor neighbors are slow MOO-vers and like to just stand around and Chew the fat! Call for your showing, you don't want to miss it! **DOG KENNEL AND TILES IN THE KENNEL DONOT CONVEY; SELLER WOULD LIKE TO TAKE 2 SMALL BUSHES IN THE BACK OF THE YARD. SHELF IN DINING ROOM WILL NOT CONVEY.