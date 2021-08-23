 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,000

Cute home in a great location. Close to town and just few miles from upcoming Amazon and Hard Rock Casino! 3 beds, 2.5 baths with a spacious basement and den area to hangout. Many trees have been removed and the back yard is fully fenced for animals and / or kids.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts