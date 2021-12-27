3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,000

**This beautiful home has tons of charm and a HUGE level yard ~ aprx 1.43 acres ~ a rare find in the city limits! On the main level, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace, dining room, a country kitchen with breakfast area and accent fireplace, as well as a good size laundry room. The primary bedroom is also on the main level and has a gorgeous remodeled ''en-suite'' bathroom with tiled shower. Upstairs, you'll find two more spacious bedrooms and another beautifully remodeled full bathroom. In back, there is a covered porch that would be perfect to sit with a cup of coffee and take in the nature and beauty of your own HUGE backyard. There is an also an unfinished basement for additional storage plus an outbuilding with it's own basement that would be great for someone who likes to do woodworking or crafting or both! New roof in 2017. New gas furnace in 2016. With so much charm and a beautiful park like setting in your own back yard...who could ask for more?** **Convenient to everything, including Interstate, ''The Falls'' shopping complex, restaurants, and only minutes away from the future Hard Rock Casino Resort. Owners have never used or tested fireplaces so only ornamental, but home has gas heat so might not be hard for new owner to run line and install gas logs in the Living Room. Note: New 911 address is 2129 Lee Hwy** **-Year Built, Acreage, Zoning taken from Tax Records & have not been verified. Sqft & Schools have not been verified. Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all info.-**