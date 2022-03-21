3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $195,000

***All offers due Monday 3/21 at 8PM***Move-in ready, 2400+ finished sq ft townhome in small, desirable community with master and laundry on the main! Featuring an open layout with vaulted living room ceilings, hardwoods on the main, stainless appliances and new granite countertops, this home has been completely remodeled. Two bedrooms share a bath upstairs, and the fully finished walkout basement has a full bath and its own covered concrete patio. There's also a covered back deck just off from the kitchen, perfect for cookouts, family gatherings and time spent with friends. And enjoy the large corner lot with a creek! With so much to offer at this price, this home will not last! Schedule your showing today! The basement bathroom remodel will be completed prior to close. All information deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and buyers agent to verify. $50/mo HOA covers mowing, snow removal, exterior pressure washing, and parking maintenance.