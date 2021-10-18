3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $194,900

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in High Meadows Subdivision and it even qualifies for a USDA loan ,which means you can be a first time homebuyer with $0 money down. This home has endless space downstairs and upstairs. When you first come in through the front door you notice the nice living room with a fireplace as well as another den/Playroom/man cave in the back ,or it can even be enclosed and make an additional bedroom . There is also a walk-in laundry room /storage before you go to the two car garage.Upstairs you will find another living room with a fireplace and kitchen/dinning room combo .The kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances as well as there is new flooring and tile in the house. When you think this house can't get any better you go to your fenced in back yard with a new large deck for all those family hangout time and amazing cook outs while the kids enjoy and play in the above ground pool that stays with the house. This house offers everything you will need and has the space to make it an amazing home for you family.Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyers' agent to verify all information provided.