 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $194,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $194,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $194,900

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in High Meadows Subdivision and it even qualifies for a USDA loan ,which means you can be a first time homebuyer with $0 money down. This home has endless space downstairs and upstairs. When you first come in through the front door you notice the nice living room with a fireplace as well as another den/Playroom/man cave in the back ,or it can even be enclosed and make an additional bedroom . There is also a walk-in laundry room /storage before you go to the two car garage.Upstairs you will find another living room with a fireplace and kitchen/dinning room combo .The kitchen has granite and stainless steel appliances as well as there is new flooring and tile in the house. When you think this house can't get any better you go to your fenced in back yard with a new large deck for all those family hangout time and amazing cook outs while the kids enjoy and play in the above ground pool that stays with the house. This house offers everything you will need and has the space to make it an amazing home for you family.Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyers' agent to verify all information provided.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts