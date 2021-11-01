3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $194,900

The home you have been waiting for just hit the market and it will not last long!. This immaculate raised ranch home has been completely redone from the studs. The second you walk in you see the meticulousness and high quality that was put into redoing this home. When you walk in through the front door you see the open floor plan of the living room and brand new kitchen. The kitchen provides quartz counter tops ,a beautiful slab tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Did I mention the cabinets are the soft close. The entire home has brand new flooring and tile in the bathroom. The laundry room is also located on the main floor. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Some of the other updates include brand new windows and doors in the house, new water heater, new motorized garage door, electrical and plumbing is also new throughout the house. The driveway was just paved, and a brand new air and heating unit system installed in the house. This home is move in ready and everything is brand new. The list goes on and on with all the pristine details of all the upgrades, and you truly have to see this house in person to appreciate it. This home seats on a double lot and it's in the county which qualifies for a USDA loan. Need I say more to make you realize this is the home for you.Some information is collected by third party sources Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all information provided.