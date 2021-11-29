3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $194,500

This brick rancher with full basement, 2-car detached garage, barn, and shed on nearly an acre and a half gives you so many options for a mini-farm, or space for projects and toys! New carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen and half bath, new dishwasher and microwave, great space in the basement for living or working, plus space outdoors for the kids or animals -- so much opportunity! This is what you've been hoping to find!