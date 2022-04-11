3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

Looking for a solid house with room to accomodate a larger family on a budget... Look no further. This brick Ranch offers space for all. Located far enough away, yet only a 5 minute drive to the ''Up and Coming Casino & Hard Rock'', minutes to interstate travel, shopping, schools and downtown State Street. Features brick exterior, 3 to 4 bedrooms, spacious LR with fireplace, kitchen with open dining area, main level den with french doors to covered deck, lower level family room with fireplace (has wood burning insert), access to rear covered patio, spacious laundry room, 4th BR, office or room of choice on lower level, 3 car attached garage at the rear, and a spacious bath for each level. Features Hardwood floors under the main level neutral carpeting with exception to the main level den, spacious rooms, nice lot, and convenience to all. Move right in and make the changes or upgrades you desire at your pace. Lower level has room for a mother in law or teen suite should buyer decide to add a kitchenette.