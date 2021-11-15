 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

This one is SPECIAL! Step into this newly-renovated Bristol charmer and prepare to be WOWED. This 1970s bungalow has been transformed into the one-level, low-maintenance home of your dreams. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout, a dreamy new kitchen with stainless appliances and concrete/ butcher block countertops, beautiful master bedroom with top-of-the-line tile work and convenient laundry placement. Exterior boasts beautiful views from your deck and an area that is PERFECT for a private fire pit in the backyard. This one is TURN-KEY and ready for you to move right in!

