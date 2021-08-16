 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

Raised Ranch on nice private corner lot, with fenced in back yard. This home is within walking distance to high school and church.There are some hardwood floors and hardwood under carpet. Built by Grady Hensley. Commercial tile in front foyer, and fireplace in den downstairs. architectural shingle roof, 6'' gutter, and owner has installed a new breaker box. There is plenty of room to turn around in driveway and the garage could have two cars end to end. Nice front porch and treed lot, Upstairs the kitchen has stainless appliances and formal living room and dining room. Plenty of room to spread out in this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID
Local News

Ballad officials deliver ‘dire news’ on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts