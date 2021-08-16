3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

Raised Ranch on nice private corner lot, with fenced in back yard. This home is within walking distance to high school and church.There are some hardwood floors and hardwood under carpet. Built by Grady Hensley. Commercial tile in front foyer, and fireplace in den downstairs. architectural shingle roof, 6'' gutter, and owner has installed a new breaker box. There is plenty of room to turn around in driveway and the garage could have two cars end to end. Nice front porch and treed lot, Upstairs the kitchen has stainless appliances and formal living room and dining room. Plenty of room to spread out in this home!