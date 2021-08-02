3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $189,900

NICE brick home in a well-established Bristol VA neighborhood. Mature trees ,gently sloped on a corner lot. Enjoy the mountain view!! Features 3 bedrooms, 1 and a 1/2 baths. Large dining area. 1 car garage. Newer front and back decks. Beautiful original hardwood flooring in part of the home, with laminate and vinyl flooring also. Updated plumbing throughout. Lots of dry storage area in the basement. Heat pump 3 yrs old, roof 7-8yrs old with a 30 yr warranty!! Wood fireplace insert for wood burning in living room , with a smaller fireplace also. Paved driveway with plenty of parking along with the garage. Beautiful kitchen cabinets. Seller will allow $350.00 for paint. This property is a must see!! Relax in the shade of beautiful trees and enjoy that mountain view.