This is such a great option in Bristol. Built heavy with solid construction back in the 1950's when homes were truly built to last. This architecural Ranch has all the room anyone would ever need in this type of home. One level living with large bedrooms, a master suite with its own bath and walk in closet, 2 large living rooms (one of which could be used as a seperate dining room), a good size eat in kitchen, seperate laundry area, a garage off the kitchen, new cabinets in the kitchen with new and newer appliances, attic storage, 2 basements, 1 large storage basement under the addition, architectural shingles, accent masonry, a partial fenced back yard, a large back deck with seperate entrances, a garage and a newer maytag heat pump. The house had many over the years enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room that to the owners knowledge is still in good operating order. Upgrading to propane would be very easy. All new flooring throughout minus the living room and plenty of space in a great neighborhood. The original hardwood floors are under the laminate in sections of the home. It is white oak to owners best knowledge and could be refinished. There is off street parking up front with ample driveway space and room to expand. This house is great for someone needing one level living. From the road it seems small, but once inside, the house seems to just keep going. Every room is large. It has everything you need and want. Owner is Agent and 50% owner in Cedar Grove Properties.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $187,300
