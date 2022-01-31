3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $187,000

Outstanding! remodeled Cottage situated on 1.12 acres of land in a country setting with mountain views. This 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home is like NEW. Outside is has new siding (hardie-board) new paint, landscaping, patio off the back for grilling and entertaining beautiful front porch for swinging. Open the front door to a open floor plan living room/dining room/ Kitchen with newer stainless appliances. 2 bedrooms on main level with Jack -n- Jill bathroom. Laundry on main level. Primary bedroom on upper level with shower, soaking/jetted bath. This 1445 sq foot home will not last long being min from I-81 , the shopping center, Bristol Hospital and close to everything Bristol has to offer. Also 15 min from Kingsport and Johnson City .