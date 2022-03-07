3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $185,000

This cute as a button ranch will wow you from the moment you walk in the door! Featuring gleaming hardwood floors and crown molding, this 3 bedroom home is sure to please. The semi open floor plan is made even better with the addition of a sunroom and large deck overlooking the backyard. Heading downstairs you will find a large den with doors out to the covered patio and a fenced in backyard. If storage is what you're after, this home has it with an entire room just for that and a workshop area with indoor storage for all of your outdoor toys. Schedule your showing today!