 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $184,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $184,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $184,500

The address of this home was previously 135 Sue Avenue. Use this address for GPS.Seller is offering $4000 towards buyer's closing costs!This home has new heat pump that is less than a year old. Plenty of hard wood flooring, with nice dining room, living room and a finished den downstairs. Also has a large two car garage. Very convenient to both exits 5 and 7. Buyers and buyer's agent to verify all information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games

  • Updated

There are nine Virginia playoff games and one from Tennessee that will be played tonight and on Saturday in the area. Who will advance, and who will call it a season and pull out the basketballs? Find out by checking out the prep football predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts